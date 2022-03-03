China's top political advisory body to hold annual session from March 4 to 10

Xinhua) 15:19, March 03, 2022

Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), briefs media on the session and takes questions via video link due to COVID-19 prevention and control requirements during a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The annual session of China's top political advisory body, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), will start on Friday in Beijing, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The session is set to conclude on March 10, Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, told a press conference.

Journalists attend a press conference of the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) via video link in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2022.

Journalists attend a press conference of the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) via video link in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2022. Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, briefed media on the session and took questions via video link due to COVID-19 prevention and control requirements. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Guo Weimin (2nd R), spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), answers questions via video link due to COVID-19 prevention and control requirements during a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

