Top political advisor highlights preparation for annual consultative body session

Xinhua) 09:51, January 15, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Friday stressed efforts to prepare for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, highlighted the need to adhere to the correct political orientation at a Chairperson's Council meeting.

It was suggested that the session should begin on March 4.

Highlighting the implementation of the concept of whole-process people's democracy, Wang called for the integration of democracy in terms of both process and outcomes, both procedural democracy and substantive democracy, and both direct democracy and indirect democracy.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring people's democracy and the will of the state.

The meeting reviewed and approved the draft agenda and schedule for the session, as well as draft reports on the work of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and its handling of proposals.

The drafts will be delivered to a meeting of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee for further review. ■

