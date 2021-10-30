Wang Yang presides over 55th biweekly consultation session of 13th CPPCC National Committee

Xinhua) 10:57, October 30, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the 55th biweekly consultation session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

