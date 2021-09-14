China's top political advisory body meets over democratic supervision

September 14, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a meeting of the Chairpersons' Council of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, held a Chairperson's Council meeting on the work of democratic supervision on Monday.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over and addressed the session.

Participants listened to reports of the special committees of the CPPCC National Committee on their work of democratic supervision in 2021.

Wang said the CPPCC had made democratic supervision work plans aligning with the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). The special committees have carried out the main projects formulated at the beginning of the year and have seen preliminary progress.

Wang called on the political advisors to conduct democratic supervision with special attention to the 14th Five-Year Plan implementation, proceed with specific issues, and go deep in research and investigation for more accurate and constructive counsel.

