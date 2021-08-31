National political advisors discuss building a peaceful China
Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends the opening meeting of the 18th session of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)
BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opened its 18th session on Monday to discuss the building of a peaceful China at a higher level.
Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the opening meeting.
At the invitation of the CPPCC, Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a report at the meeting and heard advice from the members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee.
Guo stressed efforts to uphold a holistic approach to national security, carry forward the social governance model based on collaboration, co-governance and common gains, and enhance the capability to forestall and defuse major risks.
Presiding over the meeting, Zhang Qingli, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, underlined that building a peaceful China at a higher level is integral to boosting people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security, as well as modernizing China's system and capacity for governance.
Citing the important role of the CPPCC, Zhang called on members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to contribute their wisdom and strength to the cause.
Six members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee addressed the meeting and provided their advice.
During the 18th session, the political advisors will hold discussions centering around a range of topics, including elevating national, economic, ecological and public security.
