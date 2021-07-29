China's top political advisory body holds Chairperson's Council meeting

July 29, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a meeting of the Chairpersons' Council of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, July 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, held a Chairperson's Council meeting on Wednesday.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over and addressed the meeting.

Participants reviewed and approved revised work guidelines of the special committees of the CPPCC National Committee, and listened to a report on stepping up institution building.

Wang stressed the need for deepening institutional innovation and strengthening the enforcement of institutions so as to provide a strong guarantee for giving full play to the CPPCC's role as a special consultative body.

The meeting reviewed and passed a draft report on the work of the Chairperson's Council meeting since the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, and made work plans for the next step.

The meeting also adopted the draft agenda and schedule of the 18th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, and decided that the session will be held from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 in Beijing, focusing on advancing the Peaceful China initiative at a higher level.

