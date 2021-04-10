Political advisors discuss boosting employment in ethnic minority regions
Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a biweekly consultation session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese political advisors on Friday discussed measures to expand channels for employment in ethnic minority regions during a consultation session in Beijing.
The biweekly session, held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, was presided over by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.
Wang stressed the importance of giving full play to the country's political and institutional advantages to ensure fuller and higher-quality employment in regions with great ethnic diversity.
Noting China's efforts in improving employment policies and keeping employment stable, political advisors underscored that there are still many difficulties and challenges such as insufficient job opportunities and the low level of vocational training in ethnic minority regions.
The political advisors proposed that ethnic minority regions should develop distinctive industries tailored to local conditions, increase support for flexible and new forms of employment and strengthen vocational training.
