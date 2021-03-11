China's top political advisory body wraps up annual session

Xinhua) 08:11, March 11, 2021

The closing meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2021. Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan attended the closing meeting. Wang Yang presided over the closing meeting and delivered a speech. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body concluded its annual session on Wednesday afternoon, calling for concerted and unremitting efforts toward realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders -- Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan -- attended the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, presided over the meeting.

A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the fourth session of 13th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.

The political advisors unanimously agreed to support the National People's Congress -- the national legislature -- in making a decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Addressing the meeting, Wang Yang said the session had focused on the blueprint for the country's social and economic development over the next five to 15 years.

This year marks the centenary of the CPC and the first year for the country to implement its new five-year development plan and begin its new journey toward fully building a modern socialist country, he said.

Wang called on the CPPCC to pool wisdom and strength of Chinese people at home and abroad to make contributions to securing a good start for fully building a modern socialist country.

The CPPCC must take upholding and strengthening Party leadership as the fundamental political principle and major political responsibility, he said, urging the CPPCC to better play its role as a platform for consultative democracy.

Wang also called for continuous efforts to advance the cause of the CPPCC and the development of the CPPCC as a specialist consultative body, so as to celebrate, with outstanding achievements, the centenary of the CPC.

Before the closing meeting, Wang presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.