China's top political advisory body holds closing meeting of annual session
(Xinhua) 15:57, March 10, 2021
BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, held its closing meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the closing meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Photos
