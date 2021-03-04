Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Mar 4, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's top political advisory body starts annual session

(Xinhua)    15:05, March 04, 2021
China's top political advisory body starts annual session
Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, delivers a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee at the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body started its annual session Thursday afternoon in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), held at the Great Hall of the People.

At the meeting, the agenda for the session was reviewed and approved.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Full coverage

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York