China's top political advisory body holds Chairperson's Council meeting

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over and addresses the 47th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, held a Chairperson's Council meeting on Monday.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over and addressed the meeting.

Wang urged units of the CPPCC National Committee and political advisors to focus on the requirements for implementing the new development philosophy and fostering a new development paradigm in the new development stage when conducting consultations and doing other work.

A draft of consultative work rules of the CPPCC National Committee was deliberated and adopted at the meeting.

Guo Weimin, a member of the CPPCC National Committee, was named as the spokesperson for the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting also reviewed and approved in principle the consultation plan for 2021 and the agenda of the bi-weekly consultation sessions and online consultation sessions of the CPPCC National Committee.