China's political advisors pool wisdom on developing technological enterprises

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a bi-weekly seminar held by the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national political advisors discussed the difficulties faced by technological innovation-based enterprises in their development and put forward corresponding suggestions at a bi-weekly seminar on Friday.

The seminar was organized by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body. Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the seminar.

Wang stressed deepening system and mechanism reforms and improving innovation policies and measures to promote the healthy and steady development of such enterprises.

From the perspective of technological research and development, financial guarantee, policy and talent support, 11 political advisors contributed their wisdom, while 35 political advisors voiced their opinions through a mobile platform of the CPPCC National Committee.

Political advisors suggested giving full play to the main role of enterprises in technological innovation, improving fiscal and tax policies to support enterprise innovation, and expanding financing channels for these enterprises.

They also proposed encouraging enterprises to carry out global innovative cooperation on the basis of observing common international practice.