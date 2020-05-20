In pics: Friendship Hotel prepares to welcome CPPCC members

A video interview room in the Friendship Hotel.

The Friendship Hotel in Beijing is preparing to welcome members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, as the country's "two sessions" opens this week after being postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

This year, reporters will mainly interview CPPCC members by internet or video as part of epidemic prevention and control measures. Video interview rooms in the hotel will offer convenience for interviews to be conducted with CPPCC members.