Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

In pics: Friendship Hotel prepares to welcome CPPCC members

(People's Daily Online)    10:45, May 20, 2020

A video interview room in the Friendship Hotel.

The Friendship Hotel in Beijing is preparing to welcome members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, as the country's "two sessions" opens this week after being postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

This year, reporters will mainly interview CPPCC members by internet or video as part of epidemic prevention and control measures. Video interview rooms in the hotel will offer convenience for interviews to be conducted with CPPCC members.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Full coverage

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York