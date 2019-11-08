Standing Committee of 13th National Committee of CPPCC closes ninth meeting

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over the closing meeting of the ninth meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Nov. 7 -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) concluded its ninth meeting in Beijing on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed and adopted a resolution concerning the study and implementation of the guiding principles from the fourth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and that from the Central Conference on CPPCC Work.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, presided over the closing meeting and delivered a speech.

A dedicated meeting was convened to study and implement the essence of the key CPC meeting, reflecting the strong consciousness of maintaining the political integrity of the CPPCC and its members, said Wang.

Wang stressed upholding and improving the system of the CPC leadership over the CPPCC and promoting the development of the CPPCC system while adhering to it and improving the system while consolidating it.

During the meeting, 100 influential CPPCC proposals over the past 70 years were commended, and representatives of the sponsoring members received the awards.

After a vote at the meeting, Huang Shuxian was added as a member of the 13th CPPCC National Committee and deputy head of its committee of social and legal affairs.

Liu Qiangdong's resignation for personal reasons as a member of the 13th CPPCC National Committee was also accepted.

The meeting also endorsed a decision made by the 28th chairpersons' meeting on revoking Jiang Guowen's membership to the 13th CPPCC National Committee.