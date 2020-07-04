Top political advisor stresses reading to better perform duties

China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Friday encouraged political advisors to fully exchange what they have learned from reading to improve their abilities in fulfilling duties.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, made the remarks while attending a seminar in Beijing.

The seminar was held for the political advisors to share their reading experiences, acquired in a reading activity inaugurated by the CPPCC National Committee in late April.

Noting that the reading activity is a move to improve the political advisors' ability to perform their duties, Wang called for pooling the thoughts and suggestions of political advisors from different sectors, disciplines, and fields to lay a solid foundation for improving the quality of proposals.

Wang also required efforts to strengthen guidance in the reading activities for political advisors, and hold online reading-experience sharing seminars to encourage more political advisors to participate in reading.

Nearly 900 members of the CPPCC National Committee attended the reading activity through a mobile platform for political advisors.