Top political advisory body to meet in November

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over the 43rd Chairperson's Council meeting of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, will convene its 14th meeting in early November in Beijing.

The decision was made on Tuesday at the 43rd Chairperson's Council meeting of the CPPCC National Committee, which was presided over by Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

The Tuesday meeting reviewed and adopted a draft guideline on strengthening CPPCC members' sense of mission, a draft revision of the general rules on special committees under the CPPCC National Committee, and a plan (2020-2025) for promoting the application of information and smart technologies in the work of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, highlighted the need to improve the institutional building of the CPPCC National Committee and called for furthering the role of a mobile platform for political advisors to perform their duties.

The CPPCC National Committee has fulfilled its duties with a commitment to controlling COVID-19 while advancing economic and social development over the year, making new contributions to the cause of the Party and the country, Wang said.

Tuesday's meeting also reviewed and approved the draft agenda and schedule for the upcoming standing committee meeting.