China Democratic League holds plenary session

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The fourth plenary session of the 12th Central Committee of the China Democratic League (CDL) opened Wednesday in Beijing.

Ding Zhongli, chairman of the CDL Central Committee, delivered a work report on behalf of the standing committee of the 12th CDL Central Committee.

He called on all CDL members to make further contributions in 2021 to the formulation of the country's 14th Five-Year Plan and the fully building of a modern socialist country.

He also urged the CDL to closely cooperate with the Communist Party of China and carry out in-depth research to offer better suggestions for the policy-making process.

Founded in 1941, the CDL mainly consists of intellectuals working in the fields of culture, education, and science and technology.

It had more than 321,000 members as of the end of last year.