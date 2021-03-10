Home>>
CPPCC members interviewed via video link before closing meeting of 4th session of 13th CPPCC National Committee
(Xinhua) 16:29, March 10, 2021
A journalist asks a question during an interview with members of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) via video link ahead of the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at a branch venue in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
