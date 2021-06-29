Political advisory body urged to better play its role

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, visits an exhibition on the eighth CPC National Congress in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) organizations have been urged to pool their strengths so that the CPPCC can better play its role as a political advisory body in the new era.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, also urged the CPPCC members to strengthen their ideals and conviction through learning the history of the CPC.

Wang made the remarks on Monday when visiting an exhibition on the eighth CPC National Congress held at the auditorium of the CPPCC National Committee in September 1956.

He said the CPPCC will continue to rally strength and build solidarity across all sectors of society to make contributions to the accomplishment of the CPC's missions in the new era.

The exhibition, launched ahead of the 100th anniversary of the CPC's founding, displayed more than 120 pictures, nearly 100 documents and nearly 50 items of the CPC's eighth national congress.

The congress was the first national congress of the Party after the founding of New China, during which an array of major decisions concerning economic, political, cultural and diplomatic policies were made.

