Political advisors discuss strengthening public health protection net

Xinhua) 09:13, July 30, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a bi-weekly seminar held by the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national political advisors convened a bi-weekly seminar Thursday to discuss strengthening the network for public health protection.

The seminar, held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, was presided over by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

The network is vital to protecting people's health and safeguarding economic and social stability, Wang said, adding that it also embodies the CPC's original aspiration and mission.

A national public health protection net with Chinese characteristics should be built by giving full play to China's advantage in politics, systems and culture, Wang said.

Ten political advisors and special representatives invited to the meeting put forward their suggestions, while nearly 70 political advisors voiced their opinions via a mobile platform.

The political advisors underlined China has built the world's largest public health protection net, which is tested in containing the COVID-19 epidemic, yet much progress is needed to strengthen the network.

During the meeting, the political advisors stressed advancing the reform of disease control agencies and improving monitoring and early-warning systems.

Calling for efforts to make quality medical resources more accessible at the primary level, the political advisors urged better development of public health disciplines at higher learning institutions. They also stressed enhanced scientific research in the public health field and expanded public health international cooperation.

They also suggested that the law on prevention and control of infectious diseases and regulations on responding to public health emergencies be revised.

