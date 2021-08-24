Home>>
Former senior political advisor of Guizhou arrested for bribery
(Xinhua) 12:56, August 24, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Wang Fuyu, former chairperson of the Guizhou provincial committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), was arrested on suspicion of bribery, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Tuesday.
Wang allegedly accepted bribes in return for securing benefits for others by taking advantage of his power and position, the SPP said.
Wang's case was transferred to prosecuting agencies after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's procuratorate orders arrest of former vice governor of Gansu
- China's top procuratorate highlights efforts to strengthen legal supervision
- China's top procuratorate urges enhancing legal supervision
- Political advisors discuss strengthening public health protection net
- China's top political advisory body holds Chairperson's Council meeting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.