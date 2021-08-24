Former senior political advisor of Guizhou arrested for bribery

Xinhua) 12:56, August 24, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Wang Fuyu, former chairperson of the Guizhou provincial committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), was arrested on suspicion of bribery, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Tuesday.

Wang allegedly accepted bribes in return for securing benefits for others by taking advantage of his power and position, the SPP said.

Wang's case was transferred to prosecuting agencies after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said.

