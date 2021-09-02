Top political advisor calls for more efforts in building peaceful China
Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 18th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)
BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday called on political advisors to continue supporting the building of a peaceful China through in-depth political consultation, and to continue providing their opinions and suggestions in this regard.
Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, made the remarks when presiding over the closing meeting of a Standing Committee session of the CPPCC National Committee.
Building a prosperous and peaceful country has always been the most fundamental and common wish of the Chinese people, noted Wang, stressing that to achieve this goal, continuous efforts must be made in tackling all sorts of risks.
Wang added that socio-economic development ought to progress in coordination with national security and social peacefulness.
