Wang Yang presides over meeting of Chairpersons' Council of CPPCC National Committee

Xinhua) 09:26, September 14, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a meeting of the Chairpersons' Council of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)