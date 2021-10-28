China's top political advisory body to meet in November

Xinhua) 09:12, October 28, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a meeting of the Chairpersons' Council of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, will convene its 19th meeting from Nov. 22 to 24.

The decision was made on Wednesday at the 60th Chairperson's Council meeting of the CPPCC National Committee, which was presided over by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

During the meeting, Wang emphasized the study of the spirit of a recent conference on work related to people's congresses to deepen the understanding of whole-process democracy, a distinctive feature of socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics.

The meeting heard a report on the operation of the CPPCC's expert consultation mechanism and passed a number of research reports that gave opinions and suggestions on the protection of black soil in northeast China, further integration of physical and academic education, and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Attendees at the meeting deliberated and voted on personnel matters.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)