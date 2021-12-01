China's national political advisory body hears special committee work reports

Xinhua) 10:38, December 01, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a meeting of the Chairpersons' Council of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang has urged the special committees under the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee to further improve their work to ensure the country's political advisory body better fulfills its role.

Wang, who is a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Chairpersons' Council of the CPPCC National Committee on Tuesday.

The meeting heard reports from multiple special committees of the CPPCC National Committee on their work in 2021 and adopted democratic oversight reports concerning different topics, including adaptation to population aging, education, implementation of opening-up measures, and building of the cultural service system.

Wang urged the special committees to fully review this year's work and identify areas for improvement in their future work.

