National political advisors urged to conduct in-depth study of public issues

Xinhua) 08:30, February 24, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a Chairperson's Council meeting of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday urged national political advisors to conduct in-depth study of issues concerning the fundamental interests of the country and the people, and to launch discussions and offer high-quality suggestions in that regard.

Solid and effective efforts are needed to prepare for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, Wang said at a Chairperson's Council meeting where a work report on preparations for the session was heard.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, called on political advisors to commit to great unity and solidarity and to bring together the will and strength of the people for the convocation of the upcoming 20th CPC National Congress.

Political advisors at the meeting reviewed a CPPCC National Committee report on the democratic supervision of the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) in 2021, among other reports.

The meeting also endorsed a decision to revoke the membership of four persons in the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

Guo Weimin, a member of the CPPCC National Committee and its Foreign Affairs Committee, was named spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

