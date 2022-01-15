Political advisors call for building intelligent logistics

Xinhua) 13:17, January 15, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, held a video conference on Friday to discuss promoting the building of an intelligent logistics system.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Wang urged efforts to strengthen the top-level design and encourage primary-level exploration in developing an intelligent logistics system. He also called for technological and institutional innovations to improve efficiency and reduce the cost of China's logistics industry.

Eight political advisors and a special representative delivered their remarks at the meeting, while more than 100 political advisors voiced their opinions via a mobile platform.

The political advisors called for advancing the digital transformation of expressways, ports, railway depots, airports and logistics parks, establishing standards for technology, equipment, processes and safety of smart logistics, and boosting logistic data sharing across the country.

They also called for stronger support policies in funds, land, taxation, finance and technologies to build an intelligent logistics system.

