China's 2022 foreign trade to run in reasonable range: spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:53, March 03, 2022

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade is expected to keep running in a reasonable range in 2022, despite uncertainties and pressure, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference said Thursday.

