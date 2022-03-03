China to scale up assistance to developing countries against COVID-19: spokesperson

Xinhua

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China will continue helping developing countries with the COVID-19 fight, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference said Thursday.

