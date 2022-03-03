Home>>
Hong Kong's new electoral system guarantees people's democratic rights: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:29, March 03, 2022
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The new electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region guarantees people's democratic rights, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference said Thursday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's anti-pandemic approach helps stabilize global industrial, supply chains: spokesperson
- China to scale up assistance to developing countries against COVID-19: spokesperson
- China's 2022 foreign trade to run in reasonable range: spokesperson
- CPPCC member to promote museums' talent supply
- China's top political advisory body to hold annual session from March 4 to 10
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.