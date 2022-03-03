China's economic recovery helps stabilize employment: spokesperson

March 03, 2022

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's continued economic recovery and robust growth in new industries and business models will help stabilize employment by creating more jobs, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference said Thursday.

