Two Sessions Spotlight | What's next: Understand China's economy in 2022

(People's Daily App) 15:12, March 04, 2022

Last year, a key government report set a GDP growth target of no less than six percent. A popular theory said the goal will be around five to six percent this year. But does the range truly reflect reality? How should we understand China's economy and the long-term implications of the pandemic, and China's carbon reduction goals?

We spoke to Yan Se, associate professor at the Guanghua School of Management of Peking University and chief economist of Founder Securities, on the big picture ahead of the release of this year’s key government report.

(Produced by Chen Lidan, Li Bowen, Liang Peiyu, Wang Xiangyu, Xie Runjia, Zhan Huilan and Liang Yiming)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)