China practices no economic coercion: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 14:14, March 04, 2022
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China never discriminates against any country or enterprise in international trade, and there is no so-called economic coercion, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, said at a press conference Friday.
