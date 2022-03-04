China practices no economic coercion: spokesperson

March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China never discriminates against any country or enterprise in international trade, and there is no so-called economic coercion, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, said at a press conference Friday.

