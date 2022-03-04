Home>>
China one of the best performers in curbing pandemic: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 12:50, March 04, 2022
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China is one of the best performers in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, said Friday.
China's dynamic zero-COVID approach has worked in China's context. It is the right way to go and the results are good, said Zhang, adding that all the figures, such as the number of infections and fatalities and the economic data, show that China is one of the countries in the world that is the most successful in curbing the pandemic.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
