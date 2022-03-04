China's sound economic fundamentals unchanged: spokesperson

A press conference of the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's long-term economic fundamentals remain sound and unchanged, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) said Thursday.

China's economy kept its stable recovery last year, with gross domestic product up 8.1 percent year on year, Guo Weimin said when answering questions at a press conference.

But Guo acknowledged that as the external environment has become more complex and uncertain, the economy faces severe challenges.

Members of the CPPCC National Committee have put forward a number of suggestions to tackle the triple pressure on the economy, namely shrinking demand, supply shock and weakening expectation, he said.

Guo cited suggestions from pushing forward technological innovation and industrial revolution to improving the stability and security of supply chains and assessing risks in a timely manner to stabilize the expectation of market entities.

The CPPCC National Committee members and experts are confident that China has the capability and conditions to achieve stable, healthy and sustainable economic development, he said.

