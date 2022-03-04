Agenda of 5th session of 13th National People's Congress

Xinhua) 12:06, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The preparatory meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday adopted the following agenda of the session:

-- Deliberate the report on the work of the government;

-- Review the report on the implementation of the 2021 plan and on the 2022 draft plan for national economic and social development, and the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2022;

-- Review the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2021 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2022, and the draft central and local budgets for 2022;

-- Deliberate the draft amendment to the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments;

-- Deliberate the draft decision of the fifth session of the 13th NPC on the number of deputies to the 14th NPC and their election;

-- Deliberate the draft method for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) to elect deputies to the 14th NPC;

-- Deliberate the draft method for the Macao SAR to elect deputies to the 14th NPC;

-- Deliberate the work report of the NPC Standing Committee;

-- Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People's Court;

-- Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

