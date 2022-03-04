Beijing Winter Paralympics will aid the cause of disabled: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:56, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, scheduled to open on Friday, will contribute to advancing the cause of people with disabilities, a spokesperson said Thursday.

China will take concerted efforts to foster a favorable environment where people living with physical challenges are respected, understood, cared for, and taken care of, said Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

The Beijing Winter Olympics, which concluded on Feb. 20, have promoted exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, enhanced solidarity and cooperation in the international community, and boosted humanity's confidence in jointly tackling global challenges and determination to do so, Guo said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)