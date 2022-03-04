Home>>
IPC rules that RPC, Belarus athletes will not take part in Beijing Winter Paralympics
(Xinhua) 09:11, March 04, 2022
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Thursday that athletes from the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) and Belarus will not be able to take part in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.
The decision was made by the IPC Governing Board after a convened meeting, which is responsible for setting the policies and for ensuring that the directions set by the membership at the General Assembly are implemented.
