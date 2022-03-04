Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks ends -- TASS

Xinhua) 08:44, March 04, 2022

Photo taken on March 2, 2022 shows an entrance of the Belovezhskaya forest nature reserve in the border area between Belarus and Poland. The second round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations has started, Russia's Sputnik reported Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiye)

MOSCOW, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The second round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations has ended, according to Russia's TASS news agency on Thursday.

Photo taken on March 3, 2022 shows a view of the second round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the Belovezhskaya Pushcha on the Belarus-Poland border. The second round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations has started, Russia's Sputnik reported Thursday. (Belta news agency via Xinhua)

