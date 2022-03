We Are China

People from Ukraine arrive in Moldova

Xinhua) 15:54, March 03, 2022

Volunteers distribute food to people from Ukraine at Palanca checkpoint, Moldova, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Qing)

Some people from Ukraine arrive at Palanca checkpoint, Moldova, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Qing)

A staff member prepares to check people from Ukraine at Palanca checkpoint, Moldova, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Qing)

