Local residents in Russia donate supplies for people from Donbass

Xinhua) 11:17, March 03, 2022

Volunteers arrange medicines donated by local residents for people from Donbass in a university in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

A volunteer arranges supplies donated by local residents for people from Donbass in a university in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Photo taken on March 2, 2022 shows supplies donated by local residents for people from Donbass in a university in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Photo taken on March 2, 2022 shows toys donated by local residents for people from Donbass in a university in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

