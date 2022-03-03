Ukrainian FM, U.S. secretary of state discuss new sanctions against Russia

Xinhua) 08:37, March 03, 2022

KIEV, March. 2 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed new sanctions against Russia in a phone conversation, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday in a statement on Facebook.

Kuleba and Blinken also talked over the new supplies of defensive weapons for Ukraine.

Kuleba emphasized that Ukraine is committed to finding diplomatic ways for settling the conflict with Russia, but Kiev's allies must show unity in increasing pressure on Russia "until Moscow demonstrates its readiness for constructive negotiations."

According to the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency, the Ukrainian delegation on Wednesday departed for the second round of talks with Russia, which is expected to take place on the Belarus-Poland border.

