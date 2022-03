We Are China

In pics: daily life in Lviv, Ukraine

Xinhua) 16:13, March 02, 2022

Students arrange supplies at a university in Lviv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

People shop at a store in Lviv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)

Students arrange supplies at a university in Lviv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

Photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows the interior view of a store in Lviv, Ukraine. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

A citizen shops at a store in Lviv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

Photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows a supply distribution site in Lviv, Ukraine. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

Students arrange supplies at a university in Lviv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

A woman receives supplies at a supply distribution site in Lviv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

A citizen reads a book in the basement of a university in Lviv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

