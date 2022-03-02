Airstrike hits Kyiv's main television tower, kills five

(People's Daily App) 10:45, March 02, 2022

A video published on the Telegram channel of Kyiv's Mayor Vitaly Klitschko shows the moment an airstrike hits Kyiv's main television tower in the heart of the Ukrainian capital, knocking out some state broadcasting capabilities but leaving the structure intact. Ukrainian emergency services say five people died and five were injured in the missile strike.

