Iran's top leader calls for ending tensions, blames U.S. for Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 09:38, March 02, 2022

TEHRAN, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that Iran supports an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the ongoing crisis has roots in U.S. policies, according to the leader's official website.

"The United States brought Ukraine to this point by interfering with the internal affairs of that country," he said, adding that the United States launches rallies against governments, creates velvet movements and causes crises for other countries.

To settle any crisis, the root of the crisis should be addressed, said Khamenei, stressing that "the root of the crisis in Ukraine is the policies of the United States and the West."

Noting that the United States and other Western countries are "not reliable" partners, the supreme leader said "the support of Western powers ... is a mirage."

