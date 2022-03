We Are China

Tunisians evacuated from Ukraine arrive at Tunis-Carthage International Airport

Xinhua) 09:00, March 02, 2022

Tunisians evacuated from Ukraine arrive at Tunis-Carthage International Airport in Tunis, Tunisia, on March 1, 2022. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

