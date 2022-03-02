Ukraine says Russia's shelling on Kiev TV tower kills five

KIEV, March. 1 (Xinhua) -- Five people were killed during Russia's attack on the Kiev TV tower, said the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Tuesday.

As a result of the shelling of the TV tower, "five have been killed, five more have been injured," the emergency service said on Facebook.

The country's interior ministry said earlier that the TV channels will be out of operation due to the attacks.

