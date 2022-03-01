Romania sets up temporary shelter to accommodate people from Ukraine

Xinhua) 16:25, March 01, 2022

Ukrainian women walk towards the tent with a dog at the temporary shelter in Siret, Romania, on Feb. 28, 2022. Romania set up a temporary shelter to accommodate people from Ukraine at a football stadium in Siret. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen)

A woman from Ukraine walks towards a tent at the temporary shelter in Siret, Romania, on Feb. 28, 2022. Romania set up a temporary shelter to accommodate people from Ukraine at a football stadium in Siret. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen)

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows a dining tent at the temporary shelter in Siret, Romania. Romania set up a temporary shelter to accommodate people from Ukraine at a football stadium in Siret. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen)

People from Ukraine are seen at the temporary shelter in Siret, Romania, on Feb. 28, 2022. Romania set up a temporary shelter to accommodate people from Ukraine at a football stadium in Siret. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen)

A local press officer briefs journalists about the temporary shelter in Siret, Romania, on Feb. 28, 2022. Romania set up a temporary shelter to accommodate people from Ukraine at a football stadium in Siret. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen)

A staff member checks the heating equipment of a tent at the temporary shelter in Siret, Romania, on Feb. 28, 2022. Romania set up a temporary shelter to accommodate people from Ukraine at a football stadium in Siret. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen)

People from Ukraine wait to apply for travel certificates at the temporary shelter in Siret, Romania, on Feb. 28, 2022. Romania set up a temporary shelter to accommodate people from Ukraine at a football stadium in Siret. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen)

A man enters a tent at the temporary shelter in Siret, Romania, on Feb. 28, 2022. Romania set up a temporary shelter to accommodate people from Ukraine at a football stadium in Siret. (Xinhua/Lin Huifen)

