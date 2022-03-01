Displaced Ukrainians arrive in Trieste, Italy
Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows Ukrainian people in Trieste, Italy.
Some Ukrainian people on Monday arrived in Trieste, a port city located on the border between Italy and Slovenia. (Str/Xinhua)
Italian police officers check on Ukrainian people in Trieste, Italy, Feb. 28, 2022.
Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows a Ukrainian child in Trieste, Italy.
Italian police officers check on Ukrainian people in Trieste, Italy, Feb. 28, 2022.
Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows Ukrainian people in Trieste, Italy.
Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows Ukrainian people in Trieste, Italy.
Photos
