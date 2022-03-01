Home>>
Chinese Consulate-General in Odessa organizes evacuation of Chinese students in Ukraine
(People's Daily App) 13:59, March 01, 2022
The Chinese Consulate-General in Odessa is organizing an orderly evacuation of Chinese students in Ukraine, according to the Chinese Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine on Monday.
